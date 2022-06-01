Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,309 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $728,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $263.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.46 and a 1 year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

