Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Position Increased by Tensile Capital Management LP

Tensile Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for approximately 4.5% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.96% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $37,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

ASO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. 16,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

