ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) is P2 Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,500 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide makes up 6.7% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.12% of ACI Worldwide worth $86,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,099.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,330 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,488 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,681,000 after acquiring an additional 884,066 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,862,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,016,000 after acquiring an additional 591,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,046,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,002,000 after acquiring an additional 427,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 15,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

