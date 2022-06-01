Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Raised by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4,252.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,780,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after buying an additional 1,694,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,446,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,715,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,636,000 after buying an additional 1,402,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

