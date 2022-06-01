Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
ADPT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $43.40.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
