ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

ADMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $40,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. 21,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,270. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $393.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 83.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

