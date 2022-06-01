Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 73,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.38. 928,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,746,368. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average of $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

