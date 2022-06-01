Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 375,473 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

