Aegon to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0935 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aegon to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get Aegon alerts:

NYSE:AEG opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 66,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 160,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.