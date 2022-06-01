AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. 50,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. AES has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.69.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth about $31,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AES by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,193,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,901,000 after buying an additional 631,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AES by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,153,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,606,000 after buying an additional 592,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AES by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 743,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 420,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

