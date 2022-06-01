Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 101,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 396,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group makes up 0.3% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned 1.68% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIH opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.46.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.