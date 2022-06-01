Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

