AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) CEO Sells $104,895.00 in Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) CEO Blair Lacorte sold 18,500 shares of AEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Blair Lacorte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 27th, Blair Lacorte sold 20,000 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $109,400.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Blair Lacorte sold 14,783 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $74,062.83.
- On Friday, May 20th, Blair Lacorte sold 5,217 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $27,702.27.
Shares of LIDR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 1,689,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,718. AEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AEye by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 2,230,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 2,892.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 966,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 880,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 150,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LIDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
AEye Company Profile (Get Rating)
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEye (LIDR)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.