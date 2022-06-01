AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) CEO Sells $104,895.00 in Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) CEO Blair Lacorte sold 18,500 shares of AEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,572,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blair Lacorte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Blair Lacorte sold 20,000 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $109,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Blair Lacorte sold 14,783 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $74,062.83.

On Friday, May 20th, Blair Lacorte sold 5,217 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $27,702.27.

Shares of LIDR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 1,689,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,718. AEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that AEye, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AEye by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 2,230,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 2,892.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 966,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 880,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 150,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

