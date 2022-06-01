Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.82 million. Affimed reported sales of $14.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $39.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 million to $68.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.15 million, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $81.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of Affimed stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,330. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $386.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Affimed by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Affimed by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 70,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

