Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Aflac reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $60.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. Aflac has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

