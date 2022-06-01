Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. Aflac has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

