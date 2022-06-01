AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 323,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MITT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 203,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,271. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $194.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 52.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

