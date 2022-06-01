AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,660 shares during the quarter. AGCO accounts for about 0.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in AGCO by 599.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AGCO by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after acquiring an additional 563,239 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.26. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

