Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on A shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Shares of A stock opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.