Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock opened at $246.16 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

