Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.59 Million

Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will report $898.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $892.10 million to $905.02 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $852.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,276. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.74 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

