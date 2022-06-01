Akkr Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 96,306 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Akkr Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 2.9% of Akkr Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $12,163,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $21,375,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,598,471 shares of company stock worth $94,032,733. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.35.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. 25,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,327. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 144.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

