Akkr Management Company LLC Takes Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,000. RingCentral comprises approximately 3.8% of Akkr Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $1,170,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,955,000 after buying an additional 612,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 209,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after buying an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.75. 10,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,100. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $143.08.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.68.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,349 shares of company stock worth $1,399,925. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.