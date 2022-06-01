Akroma (AKA) Trading Up 7.6% This Week

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $12,235.86 and approximately $34.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,949.97 or 0.06112446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00074861 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

