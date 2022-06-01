Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,293 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.38% of Alaska Air Group worth $24,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

