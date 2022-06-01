Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 345,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,402,973 shares.The stock last traded at $41.15 and had previously closed at $40.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

