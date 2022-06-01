Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Position Lifted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after buying an additional 1,325,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,260,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,021,000 after buying an additional 721,529 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $62,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,442,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

