Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,297 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

BABA stock traded down $3.80 on Wednesday, reaching $92.25. 255,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,171,140. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.