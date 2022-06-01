Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 369,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,394. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $27.92.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 153.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 82.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 25.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

