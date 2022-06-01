Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. 3,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.52.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.11). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.34% and a negative net margin of 2,263.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.