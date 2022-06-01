Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ALGM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. 4,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

