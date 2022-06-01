Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,117,972 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,972 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.43% of Coherus BioSciences worth $91,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.44). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

