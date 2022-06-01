Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.32% of Legend Biotech worth $94,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 543,026 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $4,345,000.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.