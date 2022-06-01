Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 211,261 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,261 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $96,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.