Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,845 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $117,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.27 and a 200 day moving average of $204.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

