Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $98.34 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,493 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.64% of Element Solutions worth $98,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,973 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $31,094,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,159,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,781,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after buying an additional 879,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Element Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.