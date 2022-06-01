Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,315 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $113,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.40%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

