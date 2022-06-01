Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 201,893 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,893 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Trane Technologies worth $106,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.20. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $128.13 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

