Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,993 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,993 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $111,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $234.50 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

