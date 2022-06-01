Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 204,460 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,421,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.74% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $109,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 135.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 158.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

