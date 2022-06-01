Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 731,068 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,752,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731,068 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $118,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74,762 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 190,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.