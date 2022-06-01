Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,420 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $101,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.35.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

