Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.90.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

AP.UN traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$38.78. 205,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,415. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$37.00 and a one year high of C$48.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.50. The company has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.96 per share, with a total value of C$39,856.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,304 shares in the company, valued at C$8,933,683.84. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,245.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

