AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Down 26.6% Over Last Week

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $59,873.09 and $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017279 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000294 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.