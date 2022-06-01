AllSafe Price Tops $0.0073 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $66,901.01 and approximately $18.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000301 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

