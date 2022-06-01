Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $66,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.43.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $255.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

