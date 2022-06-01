Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $69,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

