Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 135.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 20,366 shares of company stock worth $1,418,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

