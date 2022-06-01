Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $160.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.39.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

