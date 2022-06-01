Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,020,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CL King raised their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

